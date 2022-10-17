Trick-or-treating comes early at Kennesaw's 'Fall-O-Ween'

McAllister’s daughter, Abbey, came dressed as Hermione Granger from the “Harry Potter” series.

“I like Hermione because she stands up for herself,” Abbey said, “and it’s funny when she gets mad at Ron and Harry.”

A costume contest took place every 30 minutes during the event.

Kayleigh Sapp, in honor of her daughter’s birthday, came in a giant inflatable three-toed sloth costume. Her daughter, Alythea Hickman, 10, was dressed as Max from television’s “Stranger Things.”

When asked how she felt about her mom’s costume, Alythea said just one word: “Embarrassed.”

Children played festival games for candy, jumped in bounce houses, tried to keep powdered sugar from funnel cakes off of their costumes, and went on a witch-themed scavenger hunt. A screening of “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” was planned for just after sundown.