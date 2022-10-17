ajc logo
X

Trick-or-treating comes early at Kennesaw's 'Fall-O-Ween'

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By bmckeithan
Oct 15, 2022

KENNESAW — Crowds of costumed kids collected candy in Kennesaw’s Swift-Cantrell Park on Saturday for the city’s annual “Fall-O-Ween.”

“Fall-O-Ween is our celebration of Halloween and fall activities,” said Brittani Farmer, the special event coordinator for Kennesaw’s Parks and Recreation Department. “It allows people to come out for safe trick-or-treating as they prepare for Halloween.”

Farmer said between 5,000 and 7,000 people attended Fall-O-Ween in recent years. A line of cars, all looking to park, backed up onto Old 41 Highway as this year’s fest got underway.

The children at the event were more than happy to have a second day in October dedicated to candy.

“The candy excites them most,” said Melody McAllister of Kennesaw, who also attended with her children last year. “It’s something fun to get us all out of the house.”

McAllister’s daughter, Abbey, came dressed as Hermione Granger from the “Harry Potter” series.

“I like Hermione because she stands up for herself,” Abbey said, “and it’s funny when she gets mad at Ron and Harry.”

A costume contest took place every 30 minutes during the event.

Kayleigh Sapp, in honor of her daughter’s birthday, came in a giant inflatable three-toed sloth costume. Her daughter, Alythea Hickman, 10, was dressed as Max from television’s “Stranger Things.”

When asked how she felt about her mom’s costume, Alythea said just one word: “Embarrassed.”

Children played festival games for candy, jumped in bounce houses, tried to keep powdered sugar from funnel cakes off of their costumes, and went on a witch-themed scavenger hunt. A screening of “Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island” was planned for just after sundown.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS/HULU/NETFLIX

What’s filming in Georgia in October, 2022?2h ago

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

OPINION: The debate Herschel Walker needed
18h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Alex Anthopoulos on Braves’ free agents: ‘We’d love to have all these guys back’
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

In first NFL start, Troy Andersen delivers for Falcons
15h ago

Credit: GPB/Atlanta Press Club

Walker’s empty lectern co-stars in Senate debate with Warnock, Oliver
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Special

Murderer of Cobb attorney convicted, sentenced to life without parole
The 80th reunion of the Fitzhugh Lee School's Class of 1942
Chalktoberfest returns to Marietta with more artists as far as Ukraine
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Monday
DEBATE RECAP: Warnock, Walker face off for U.S. Senate
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top