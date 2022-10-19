ajc logo
X

The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw is Nov. 5

Partner Badge Logo
Marietta Daily Journal
By Damon
2 hours ago

The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw will be Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2829 Cherokee Street in downtown Kennesaw.

The event, presented by Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw and produced by JRM Management Services, will feature samples of over 20 local restaurants from the Kennesaw and Cobb County area.

Participants can grab an adult beverage from the Trackside Grill Beer Garden and sample food from restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Copelands, Governor’s Gun Club, Bernie’s, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Viva Chicken, 1885 Grill and Birdie’s Wings.

The Main Street entertainment stage will have music and local entertainment all day. There will be a wide variety of children’s activities including a rock wall, inflatable slides and bounces. Participants can stroll the Georgia Grown Member Village and discover fresh and unique finds.

The event will benefit five local charities: Shop with a Mustang, Shop with a Warrior, Shop with a Longhorn, the Jerry Worthan Community Christmas Fund and the Tommy Nobis Center.

Admission is free. Food samples cost between $1-$5 each.

Parking will be available throughout the downtown area as well as Adams Park and First Baptist Church of Kennesaw. Handicap parking will be in the Depot parking lot.

For more information, visit www.kennesawbusiness.org.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Charley Trippi, UGA sports icon, dies at age 1001h ago

Credit: TNS

Republican county chairwoman, husband plead guilty in Jan. 6 charge
5h ago

Credit: AP

Bama receiver Jermaine Burton, a former UGA star, allegedly struck fan after Tide’s loss
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?
4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ brand of offense sustainable?
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Tests find ‘forever chemicals’ in Chattahoochee, other Georgia rivers
3h ago
The Latest

Trick-or-treating comes early at Kennesaw’s ‘Fall-O-Ween’
The 80th reunion of the Fitzhugh Lee School's Class of 1942
Chalktoberfest returns to Marietta with more artists as far as Ukraine
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top