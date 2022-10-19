The Superior Plumbing Taste of Kennesaw is Nov. 5

The event, presented by Kennesaw Business Association and the City of Kennesaw and produced by JRM Management Services, will feature samples of over 20 local restaurants from the Kennesaw and Cobb County area.

Participants can grab an adult beverage from the Trackside Grill Beer Garden and sample food from restaurants including Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Copelands, Governor’s Gun Club, Bernie’s, Williamson Brothers BBQ, Viva Chicken, 1885 Grill and Birdie’s Wings.