Powder Springs opens community food pantry at Tapp Middle School

Powder Springs funded the store with federal COVID-19 relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Powder Springs ARPA Program Manager Wayne Wright estimated the project cost around $100,000.

Tapp PTSA president and parent Erica Campbell, who attended the ceremony, said she could see the pantry being useful for her sixth and seventh grade students at Tapp. She said the food pantry could provide snacks or meals for kids between school and after-school activities.

"The middle school gets out so late," Campbell said. "This would be a huge benefit."

This is the fifth of Goodr's grocery store-style food pantries, which are run mostly by local volunteers.

Martha Joyce is the volunteer coordinator for this store, what Goodr refers to as a "store champion." During the pandemic, Joyce helped coordinate Goodr food drives at her church, McEachern United Methodist. She said those food drives were always busy, often serving more than 100 families.

Joyce thinks this style of support provides dignity to those struggling with food insecurity.

"We don't want to say, 'here's a bag of food, take it or leave it,'" Joyce said. "This lets families shop for what they want to eat."