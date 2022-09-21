North Georgia State Fair taking shape ahead of Thursday launch

The fair has also worked with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office to honor the two sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty earlier this month. The sheriff’s office has relocated the memorial dedicated to Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin Jr. to the fair, from its former home outside the Cobb jail.

The memorial consists of two sheriff’s office vehicles, portraits of the deputies and flowers, crosses, notes and other tributes that mourners have left. The fair added its own tribute by decorating hay bales with the words “God bless America.”

“The community response has been almost overwhelming, the outpouring of support, whether it’s from individual people, businesses wanting to provide food to the deputies,” said Sgt. Jeremy Blake. “… For both the funerals, I mean, there were people lining the streets all the way throughout the procession route. They want to know what they can do. There’s cards and flowers at headquarters, the community’s really shown that they support us and they support law enforcement.”