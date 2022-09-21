New Veterans Affairs clinic in Marietta to open next week

The clinic is located at 1263 Cobb Parkway North, near the intersection with Bells Ferry Road. It will offer services including primary care, mental health, radiology, audiology, eye, dental, physical therapy, occupational therapy and prosthetics.

Initially, only the audiology, physical and occupational therapy, dental, and eye specialty clinics will be open, said Gregory Kendall, a spokesman for the Atlanta VA. The primary care and mental health services are expected to open over the next couple of months, he said.