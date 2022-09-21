BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: I-20 reopens after fleeing driver causes wreck, GSP says
New Veterans Affairs clinic in Marietta to open next week

The new Department of Veterans Affairs clinic located at 1263 Cobb Parkway North.

Credit: Hunter Riggall

Marietta Daily Journal
By hriggall
Sept 19, 2022

The new U.S. Veterans Affairs specialty clinic in Marietta is set to open Monday, Sept. 26, the VA Atlanta Healthcare System confirmed.

The clinic is located at 1263 Cobb Parkway North, near the intersection with Bells Ferry Road. It will offer services including primary care, mental health, radiology, audiology, eye, dental, physical therapy, occupational therapy and prosthetics.

Initially, only the audiology, physical and occupational therapy, dental, and eye specialty clinics will be open, said Gregory Kendall, a spokesman for the Atlanta VA. The primary care and mental health services are expected to open over the next couple of months, he said.

Construction on the $15 million clinic was completed in November of last year.

The clinic will serve approximately 17,000 veterans and employ some 200 workers.

