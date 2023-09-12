BreakingNews
Halloween hikes return at Chattahoochee Nature Center

By Marietta Daily Journal staff
Updated 41 minutes ago
Halloween Hikes returns for its 38th year at Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road in Roswell.

The non-scary event, Oct. 27-29 from 6 to 10 p.m., offers an educational nighttime adventure for families to enjoy together.

A significant enhancement to this year's event is the shift away from the traditional assigned times, moving toward hiking sessions departing every six minutes. This flexible approach ensures that families can tailor their experience to their own schedules, making it easier than ever to create memories together.

More than just a stroll through the wilderness, guests can explore the wonders of nature at night like never before on both the paved Wildlife Walk and the ADA-compliant River Boardwalk Trail. Along this new route, guests will encounter a series of costumed characters, placed within their natural habitat to provide an authentic learning experience as they talk about their critter’s life. Roaming characters will provide similar content with added photo opportunities.

Guests can don their costumes and enjoy a variety of games, crafts, music and culinary delights. The firepit area will host concessions, providing a cozy space for families to refuel while enjoying the atmosphere.

Each evening will also feature a food truck near the pavilion. For the adults, a cocktail bar will be on hand.

For more information, visit https://www.chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/halloween-hikes/.

