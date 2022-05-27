'Giving these kids a blessing': Sprayberry High hosts interfaith baccalaureate

“It doesn’t feel real. Mostly because of what I’ve been through with school as a whole and personal stuff, but I’m just excited to walk across that stage,” Hawley said after the ceremony.

Hawley intends to pursue a career in music.

Sprayberry senior Jonathan Sandberg echoed that level of excitement when talking about walking the stage and accepting his diploma.

“It feels like my life is just starting, and I’m really excited to see how I will progress in college, how I will be on my own, being independent and just seeing what goes on from there,” Sandberg said.

Sandberg plans to attend Kennesaw State University and study computer engineering.

Sharona Sandberg, president of the Sprayberry Foundation, organized the inaugural version of the event last year where 14 students participated. This year, attendance doubled. Sandberg said the event is the only one of its kind in Cobb.

“We’re just giving these kids a blessing as they go out onto the world, you know, and saying, ‘Hey, you did something phenomenal,’” Sandberg said. “The fact that four major religions can come together and celebrate these graduates is huge.”

Typically, baccalaureate ceremonies are focused on Christian students, and for that reason, Sandberg said she received some pushback for the event.

“Sometimes you just got to change and be different,” Sandberg said. “A couple of other schools have reached out to me asking me about what I’m doing, and they want to do this at their school next year.

Sandberg wanted to celebrate Sprayberry being considered the fourth most diverse public high school in Georgia as reported by Niche.com.

“We’ve always been looked at as the ‘lesser than’ school because we are so diverse, and we don’t have the affluent population that a lot of the other east Cobb schools have,” Sandberg said. “So we have started turning that conversation around and saying, our diversity is our strength, not our weakness.”