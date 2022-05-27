Do you hear the people sing? Homeschool Players to perform Les Misérables

Devin Kramer, 20, of Marietta plays the male lead, Jean Valjean, and said that the years between the initial casting have only served to improve the show.

“I thought we were in a good place, but coming back and seeing how everyone’s improved, how everyone’s matured is crazy. I feel like we’re putting on such a better show now because of the time we had off,” Kramer said. “The time off has made the show so much better and I think the audience is going to see that.”

Kramer, who has seven years of acting experience, said he would have some butterflies leading up to the opening.

“If you’re not nervous, then that means you don’t care. It’s just natural because we’ve been doing this show for so long,” Kramer said. “It’s exceeded just being another show. We are putting on one of the biggest shows ever, and it’s been two or three years, so there’s so much emotion tied to it, and I think the emotional weight is going to carry us over our nerves.”

Fellow cast member Donovan McKenzie of Acworth, who plays Inspector Javert, said the pandemic helped him become better adjusted to his role.

“It has made me a better singer, and at first, I didn’t put forth enough emotion into it, and I didn’t actually feel the character as much,” McKenzie said. “Now I’ve immersed myself into the character.”

McKenzie, who attends Kennesaw State University after being home-schooled through high school, said he wants the audience to “look at us and be like, wow, this was put on by homeschoolers?”

McCord, who started the organization in 2019, wanted to provide home-schooled students with the opportunity to shine in musical theater.

“Everyone said Les Misérables was too ambitious of a show to do your first year, but I decided to go for it, and here we are with some amazing performers,” McCord said. “I wanted to give them that opportunity. Like a lot of these just needed that moment to shine,” McCord said.

The curtain rises at 7 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Grand Theater in Cartersville. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35592.