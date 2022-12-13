Beloved KSU dining hall employee retires after years of serving kindness

Zac Brewer, a junior political science student at KSU, brought Mr. James a parting gift: a necktie and a bottle of cologne Mr. James once said he’d liked when Brewer wore it in the dining hall. Mr. James was teary-eyed accepting the gift.

“He’s a legend that should never be forgotten,” Brewer said.

Before he was “Mr. James,” Hughes worked a variety of jobs after growing up in the foster care system. When he moved to Kennesaw from Philadelphia in 2012, Mr. James said he didn’t have any friends. By the time of his retirement, that had changed.

“These are my friends now,” he said, gesturing at students and staff in the dining hall.

“As much as they say I’ve helped them — they’ve helped me,” Hughes added.

For the past six years, Mr. James said he’s received money on his birthday from a diner he once waited on after she fell in the dining hall. She comes to The Commons every June 11 and hands him an envelope with money, Mr. James said.

“Every time I tried to get the lady’s name she’d just say ‘I love you, god bless you,’ then she’d get in the car and drive off,” he said.

She’s not the only one who’s offered him a tip — Mr. James estimated that over the years he’s received around $20,000 from patrons.

In the words of Mr. James: “Be kind to others, and it will come back.”

Hughes’ last day of work was Monday, Dec. 12.