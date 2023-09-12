Atlanta United players surprise Daniell Middle students

Two Atlanta United players surprised Daniell Middle School students at a pep rally Thursday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Quentin Westberg and midfielder Tristan Muyumba offered words of inspiration to the students at a pep rally celebrating Atlanta’s professional soccer team.

Daniell Middle Principal Amy Stump said the pep rally with Atlanta United, in partnership with Scana Energy, came about thanks to the school’s secretary, Stacy Meriaux, who noticed last year that many students around the school were wearing Atlanta United gear.

“We were nominated by Ms. Meriaux ... to be an Atlanta United Flags Out School, and you are here today because we were chosen as the Atlanta United Flags Out School for the month of September,” Stump told students.

Entering the packed gym to raucous cheers from students and staff alike, Westberg and Muyumba congratulated students on the school’s new soccer club, which kicked off at the end of August.

The surprise guests also talked about their journeys to becoming professional soccer players. Westberg told students to remain confident and consistent and to embrace the challenge of competition.

“Competition is uncomfortable, and being uncomfortable means progress,” he said.

