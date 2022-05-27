Acworth to host viewing of lunar eclipse Sunday night

The oft-used term “blood moon” is not an astronomical term, according to Rahn, but the characteristics of a blood moon will be visible during the upcoming eclipse.

The eclipse will also be closer to the horizon than previous lunar eclipses, making it easier to capture high-quality pictures, according to Rahn.

There will be telescopes on-hand at Cauble Park for attendees to use, but Rahn recommended those looking for the best glimpse bring binoculars.

Rahn received permission from the city of Acworth to keep the park open after-hours, meaning park bathrooms will be available for the duration of the eclipse. The event will run until about 1 a.m.