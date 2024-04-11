Macon business helps home-schooled teens to socialize

Divis, a former public school teacher in Gwinnett County and mother of three, said she created the business to expand on what she was already doing for her own home-schooled middle school children.

“I just wanted to develop a community of home-schoolers for them to share a learning journey together,” she said. “I guess you can say it falls under the learning pod umbrella. That term became very popular during COVID. This idea is where families connect and support one another through shared learning opportunities.”

Although the fairly new business opened in August 2022, it has already caught the attention of of several home-schooled families. About 15 to 20 students participate in program activities, and the small class size enables them to grow closer and learn from one another, Divis said.

Located at 1125 Walnut St., the building’s interior design provides a very relaxed and homelike environment for the students to learn. Its location also allows them to experience the historic education the city has to offer, Divis added.

“One of the wonderful things about it is that we get to have real-world experiences. I get to take them on walking field trips every week. Since our location is right in downtown Macon, we are able to access all of downtown on foot.”

Divis said what makes the program magical and appealing to a lot of families is its inclusiveness to all demographics and learning disabilities.

The program seems to be a magnet toward students who are considered to be twice exceptional, which means intellectually gifted children who have one or more learning disabilities like ADHD, she added.

Nothing is off table for the program’s curriculum, as students can look forward to service learning and community engagement activities such as weeding community gardens or performing songs to senior citizens at Antebellum Arlington Place, a senior living facility in Macon, Divis said.

Divis said she hopes her business will continue to fill in the missing piece for home-schooling families who are looking for extra help.

“I sense that this is becoming a more viable option for a lot of people once they realize ‘Hey, I’m ultimately responsible as a parent, but I can outsource so I don’t have to do this totally alone,’” she said.

Erin Humphreys said his three children’s participation in Divis’ program has exposed them to social opportunities outside of their large family, including learning about different cultures and forms of art.

“We have been home-schooling our children for years and Divis Ed brought a supplemental program into our routine that has been nothing but beneficial academically, physically, emotionally and socially,” Humphreys said. “My children’s participation in Kellie’s program is the highlight of their week and they can’t wait to share with me what they’ve learned each time they have attended.”

Sundee Tutherow said she credits Divis’ program for the major difference she has noticed in her 13-year-old son, Dean.

“We have been home-schooling for four years. While our educational endeavors were fruitful, Dean lacked opportunities for social interaction,” Tutherow said. “Since joining this program, there has been a noticeable transformation in him. He returns home after classes brimming with positive energy, a testament to the significant impact the program has had on him.”

Divis said she is looking forward to next school year’s enrollment and welcoming more families to the program, especially in an environment as creative and historically rich as Macon-Bibb.

“I just really have a heart for these young teens. There’s so much out there for elementary and younger, and then when they get to be teens, it’s a little bit more difficult to find really enriching and positive experiences,” Divis said.

