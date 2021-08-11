Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hopes his GOP 2.0 can bring Republican tone back to pre-Trump levels

Duncan pointed towards Trump's rally in Rome on Nov. 1, two days before the election.

“In total, he spoke for like 46 minutes, three of those were spent talking about all the great things he had done, like really, really important great things like massively conservative Supreme Court justices, three different vaccines, an economy that had whipsawed, but really showed signs of coming back,” Duncan said. “All of those things that you could literally have spent hours talking about, he spent three minutes on, and spent the balance of the time, 44 minutes, talking about all the things that everybody else was doing wrong.”

In 2016, that was enough to win an election. For the most part, Trump supporters liked that the former president said things that angered the left. They liked that he didn't speak like a politician.

But Duncan said Trump’s rhetoric also alienated potential supporters who couldn’t get behind his tone. Nowadays, supporting Trump’s claims about a fraudulent election is practically a campaign slogan for many Republicans.

They still use his words. State Sen. Butch Miller, a 2022 candidate for lieutenant governor, called the left "a woke, liberal, extreme mob," in a campaign press release.

Kandiss Taylor, a candidate for governor, sent a press release June 2 in which she claims to have "served" current Gov. Brian Kemp with an affidavit "demanding a full forensic audit for Fulton and Chatham Counties."

It begs the question: Do Republicans even want to go back to the way things were before Trump?

Duncan says he believes “there's a shelf life on the Donald Trump clones out there,” and that it doesn’t matter if candidates are tough on conservative values, or Second Amendment rights or trying to lower taxes, there’s only one "litmus test" for Trump to endorse them

“Did you buy into his conspiracy theories? That's it. That's the only common denominator,” Duncan said. “And to me, that's part of this shelf life. That becomes a losing strategy very, very quickly.”

“At the end of the day, folks are going to get tired of losing."

Duncan does give Trump credit for proving an outsider can go to D.C. and change things very quickly. “Shaking the applecart,” as he put it. But he believes those conservative policies must be backed by strong leadership.

“I want this to be a safe place. I don't want somebody to come into this and be regretful walking to their church on Sunday morning and have to try to explain the actions of GOP 2.0,” Duncan said. “I don't want them to have to go stand in a meeting and give a presentation in front of all their employees, and everybody knows, because of their social media posts, that they're engaged with something that is just outlandish, or unbelievable, or just downright wrong.”

“We can't just let everything turn into a grease fire, right? Every issue — guns, immigration, health care, abortion, everything — turns into a grease fire and we get little done,” Duncan said. “And I think there's an overwhelming majority of Americans who are ready for adults in the room to go figure out solutions.”

It’s a tall order, but Duncan is trying to get the message out. He’s doing interviews on the movement with local and national media. He’s talking at local Republican meetings. He’s talking with his colleagues in the Capitol.

At the end of the day, getting preferred candidates into positions of power is the endgame of any political movement.

“We want GOP 2.0 to significantly influence who the Republican nominee is for president in the 2024 cycle,” Duncan said.

But to get there, they have to get through the 2022 midterms. And Duncan isn’t optimistic about how that might play out for Republicans.

“There's so much chaos on the battlefield inside the Republican Party right now. As optimistic as I am, I'm not optimistic that we're going to have a tremendous amount of momentum going there. It might be a reckoning moment where folks realize, 'Look, I've got to change it, I've got to change direction here slightly, if we're going to actually be back in charge.'”

More than anything, Duncan hopes GOP 2.0 will be a bridge to bring the party together to win elections again. He doesn’t see the GOP as an exclusive club where everyone must agree on every issue.

It’s not just a movement, it’s an invitation.

“This isn't just about the things we don't like, this isn't a club that says you got to be with us on 10 out of 10. Right, you can be with us on seven out of 10, eight out of 10, nine out of 10 issues. We can agree to disagree and work to change each other's minds,” Duncan said. “But we want to invite people in.”

And for Duncan, that is a worthy cause.

“It's worth the effort. Right? It's our country. This is a party that I've literally put my entire family's life on hold for, to try to go put conservative leadership on display. … This is our moment in time, this could be a once-in-a-generation moment for us to change the trajectory of the Republican Party, to actually have a chance to have a seat at the table."

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan hopes his GOP 2.0 can bring Republican tone back to pre-Trump levels