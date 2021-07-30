Low vaccination rates, delta variant push spike in Chatham COVID cases and hospitalizations

Delta force

“We know that the delta variant is more infectious than the original SARS-COVID-19 virus and the (UK) alpha variant,” said Davis during a phone interview on Friday.

To put the new variant’s transmissibility in perspective, Davis pointed to the R-value, which is the effective reproduction number of the virus. The original SARS-COVID-19 virus that appeared first in late 2019, said Davis, “had an R-value of 2, meaning an unvaccinated person was likely to spread the virus to two other unvaccinated people.”

The alpha variant has an R-value of 4, Davis further explained. “The delta variant, on the other hand, has an R-value between 8 to12.”

For comparison, he offered, the R-value of other well-known viruses: seasonal influenza, 1.2; Ebola, 1.5; chicken pox, 10, and measles, 16.

The high transmissibility of the delta variant — nearly 225% more than the original virus, according to a recent study from China — coupled with low vaccination rates is leading an increase in area hospitalizations. Nationwide, the delta variant is reportedly responsible for 80 percent of new COVID cases.

A reprieve then a spike

Paul P. Hinchey, president and CEO of the St. Joseph's/Candler regional health system, recalled the day in April of this year when there were no patients in the COVID unit. That day was one of celebration.

That reprieve, however, was short-lived, met with a gradual uptick in June as restaurants, shopping, and events opened up, then a spike in the last two weeks.

Of the 49 current hospitalizations in St. Joseph's/Candler's COVID ward, 70 percent of the patients are unvaccinated. All of the 30 percent breakthrough cases, meaning individuals who have been fully vaccinated then test positive for the COVID virus, have significant comorbidities that compromise their immune systems.

"They are not as sick as they would have been had they not received the vaccine," Hinchey explained. "In the absence of the vaccine, we may have had a mortality."

Those hospitalized also reveal a disturbing trend: patients are growing younger.

"The average age is 53," said Hinchey. "That's dramatic. At our peak of 115 patients, the average age was 63."

That trend is evident at Memorial Health University Medical Center, as well, where the average age of its 59 COVID-19 hospitalizations is 55. "The majority of patients are between the ages of 30 and 60 years of age," responded Dr. Stephen A. Thacker, Memorial Health's associate chief medical officer, to an email questionnaire.

The 3Ws and a V

The safest and bet bet to limit the spread of COVID, stressed the Coastal Health District's Davis, has not changed: follow the three Ws — wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance — and get vaccinated.

At press time, more than 54% of Chatham County's population remains unvaccinated.

In Bryan County, 61% of the population is unvaccinated; in Effingham, 70%.

"No vaccination is 100 percent. It's not bullet proof," Davis said, "but they are still doing a very good job of limiting the spread of infection, the severity of systems, the likelihood of hospitalization, and death."

Four women who delivered babies in recent days at St. Joseph's/Candler tested positive for the virus, and they, too, were unvaccinated.

"I've been at ground zero for 17 months now," said Hinchey, "and I'm still mystified why that message has not come through."

Chatham County

By the Numbers

(in percentages)

42

Fully vaccinated

4

One dose

50

Females vaccinated

42.9

Males vaccinated

75

Unvaccinated Black males

59

Unvaccinated White males

94

Ages 65+ vaccinated

50

Ages 20-64 vaccinated

29.3

Ages 15-19 vaccinated

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Low vaccination rates, delta variant push spike in Chatham COVID cases and hospitalizations