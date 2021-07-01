Looking to cast your line this summer? Here are the best fishing spots in Chatham County

Just about any time of year, grouper and snapper are up for grabs in the coastal waters. While other fish such as sea bass, sheepshead, cobia, mahi mahi, mackerel, shark, flounder, redfish, and sea trout can be caught at seasonally as they move through the region.

From river and beach piers, to charter boats that hug the coast or travel out deep, here are some popular places and guides to catch a few fresh fish.

Just remember, that you'll need a Georgia fishing license to get started, which you can purchase online.

Frank O. Downing Fishing Pier

7 Diamond Causeway, Skidaway Island, GA

Cross the Moon River in style and set up shop at the Frank O. Downing Pier, which features excellent fishing, marsh views, and free parking on either side of the bridge.

The pier is located off the Diamond Causeway, which leads to Skidaway Island, and features a scenic panorama of the wide marshland, with epic sunsets and plenty of fish to keep you busy. For more information, visit the Chatham County parks and recreations page.

Bull River Marina

8005 U.S. Highway 80, Wilmington Island, GA

Located on Wilmington Island, Bull River Marina offers fishing, boat tours, and boat charters. They even tout the frequent dolphin sightings that guests experience on their boat rides.

And if you're just in it for a good time, you can book a Dafuskie Island Tour to take a look across the "wide water" to see the rich history of South Carolina's historic island up close. Visit bullrivermarina.com or call (912) 897-7300.

Southern Saltwater Charters

36 Wilmington Island Road, Wilmington Island, GA

This full-service charter experience is guided by Captain Josiah Riffle, a USCG Certified Charter Captain with years of experience fishing local waters for redfish, trout, flounder, tripletail, sheepshead, sharks, and more.

Located minutes from downtown Savannah on Wilmington Island, Southern Saltwater Charters takes tourists and locals alike out for a fun day on the water and backwater tours. Visit southernsaltwatercharters.com or call (912) 661-4189.

Reel Em' N

2101 U.S. Highway 80, Tybee Island, GA

Tybee Island is known for excellent year-round fishing conditions with its fair share of fishing piers, wade fishing spots, and deep-water charters. Reel Em’ N Deep Sea Fishing Charters is a deep-water charter service helmed by Captain Derek Brown who has fished the region for nearly two decades.

Each of Reel Em' N's vessels can accommodate up to 20 guests, for fishing or fun. Visit reelemn.com or call (912) 897-4990.

Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion

Tybrisa Street, downtown Tybee Island, GA

For those who want to stay on land while they cast into the water, the Tybee Beach Pier and Pavilion is a popular spot for local and out of town fishers.

Built in 1891, the pier is located just off U.S. 80 at the end of Tybrisa Street, and is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily with free admission. The pavilion also features a snack bar, picnic tables, and public restrooms.

It's a great place to try your luck with a fishing pole, or just take in a beautiful sunset over the Atlantic.

Lazaretto Creek Fishing Pier

1 Old U.S. Hwy 80, Tybee Island, GA

Located under the U.S. Highway 80 bridge that leads into Tybee Island, Lazaretto Creek Fishing Pier is a quaint park with a broad fishing pier facing CoCo's Sunset Grille, Savannah Jetski rentals, and North Island Surf and Kayak.

You can throw in a line and wait for a bite, as you wave to visitors leaving on dolphin tours or renting a kayak for a day to paddle around the island. There's also a boat ramp if you want to launch your own vessel to fish.

And when you're done, there's plenty of dining options available just over the bridge and minutes away on Tybee Island. Visit nps.gov/places/lcbr.htm.

Fort McAllister State Park

3894 Fort McAllister Rd., Richmond Hill, GA

Overlooking the Ogeechee River, historic Fort McAllister offers more than its Civil War museum and earthwork fortifications. It also features two great fishing spots, one open to the public, another reserved just for campers at the state park. The park's pier is more than 150 feet long overlooking the river, with picnic pavilions, a playground for the kids, and even a boat ramp nearby.

Hang out on the pier and cast a line, or put a boat in and cruise the historic Ogeechee River.

Cost is $5 parking for the day, with admission ranging $5 to $9. The park open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, with shorter hours for the historic site. Visit gastateparks.org/FortMcAllister or call (912) 727-2339.

Kings Ferry

6811 Chief of Love Rd., Georgetown, GA

Located further up the Ogeechee River from Fort McAllister, is Kings Ferry boat ramp and pier minutes from Georgetown. The park features a boat ramp, fishing pier, pavilions and tables, and a playground for the kids.

Post up on the pier to try your luck in the bustling Ogeechee River, and stay for the stunning river sunsets. And when you're done, Love's Seafood is right nearby, a favorite spot for locals to grab a bite of fresh Lowcountry seafood.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Looking to cast your line this summer? Here are the best fishing spots in Chatham County