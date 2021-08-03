Looking for things to do with the kids? Here are 5 family-friendly activities in Savannah

From good food to historic tours Savannah has lots to offer. If you’re looking for some fun, family-friendly things to do, we’ve got five must-visit recommendations for you.
Georgia State Railroad Museum
655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401; https://www.chsgeorgia.org/GSRM
Located in the heart of the Savannah Historic District the Georgia State Railroad Museum is a fun adventure for kids young and old. The former Central of Georgia Roundhouse offers you a trip back in time as you explore the historic railcars on display.
You can also take a turn powering the handcar or ride one of the trains as you take a spin on the turntable.
Savannah Children’s Museum
655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401; https://www.chsgeorgia.org/SCM
Looking for something to do with your little ones while visiting the Georgia State Railroad Museum, then make a stop by the Savannah Children’s Museum.
Located in the old Central of Georgia Carpentry Shop, the Children’s Museum offers a variety of fun activities.
Jepson Center ArtZeum
207 West York St., Savannah, GA 31401; https://www.telfair.org/visit/jepson-center/#artzeum
The Jepson Center for the Arts is home to ArtZeum, an interactive children’s museum space.
ArtZeum helps children tap into their creativity as they’re immersed into the world of art.
Oatland Island Wildlife Center
711 Sandtown Rd, Savannah, GA 31410; https://spwww.sccpss.com/schools/oatland/Pages/default.aspx
The Oatland Island Wildlife Center offers the opportunity to explore nature as you visit the habitats of the many animals housed at the center.
From armadillos to wolves, you’ll learn more about each creature as you make your way around the trails.
Tybee Island Marine Science Center
37 Meddin Drive, Tybee Island, GA 31328; https://www.tybeemarinescience.org/
While visiting the Tybee Island Marine Science Center you’ll learn more about the Georgia Coast through interactive exhibits and activities.
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Looking for things to do with the kids? Here are 5 family-friendly activities in Savannah