Looking for things to do with the kids? Here are 5 family-friendly activities in Savannah

You can also take a turn powering the handcar or ride one of the trains as you take a spin on the turntable.

Savannah Children’s Museum

655 Louisville Rd., Savannah, GA 31401; https://www.chsgeorgia.org/SCM

Looking for something to do with your little ones while visiting the Georgia State Railroad Museum, then make a stop by the Savannah Children’s Museum.

Located in the old Central of Georgia Carpentry Shop, the Children’s Museum offers a variety of fun activities.

Jepson Center ArtZeum

207 West York St., Savannah, GA 31401; https://www.telfair.org/visit/jepson-center/#artzeum

The Jepson Center for the Arts is home to ArtZeum, an interactive children’s museum space.

ArtZeum helps children tap into their creativity as they’re immersed into the world of art.

Oatland Island Wildlife Center

711 Sandtown Rd, Savannah, GA 31410; https://spwww.sccpss.com/schools/oatland/Pages/default.aspx

The Oatland Island Wildlife Center offers the opportunity to explore nature as you visit the habitats of the many animals housed at the center.

From armadillos to wolves, you’ll learn more about each creature as you make your way around the trails.

Tybee Island Marine Science Center

37 Meddin Drive, Tybee Island, GA 31328; https://www.tybeemarinescience.org/

While visiting the Tybee Island Marine Science Center you’ll learn more about the Georgia Coast through interactive exhibits and activities.

