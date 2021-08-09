Local's guide: Chefs, owners, managers name the best tacos in Savannah

ajc logo
No matter the day of the week, it's always a good idea to celebrate everyday like it's taco Tuesday, and if you're looking for taco spots in Savannah to enjoy a tortilla with all the best fillings, look no further than this list. The best part? The chefs, owners and managers themselves — taco connoisseurs in their own right — are giving you their own recommendations.

Tacos + Tequila

1611 Habersham St.; tacosplustequila.com

Sergio Ortiz, manager recommendation: Coliflor (cauliflower) tacos

"They have cilantro, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle sauce and salsa."

Ortiz's go-to taco spot after Tacos + Tequila: Amigos Latin Taqueria, yelp.com/biz/amigo-s-taqueria-savannah

Neon Taco

518 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (pop-up at GB Lobster from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday); instagram.com/neon.taco/

Andy Sutphen, chef and owner recommendation: Jackfruit tamarind BBQ taco

"We are excited to share delicious, fresh, natural and highly Instagrammable plant-based tacos with Savannah."

Sutphen's go-to taco spot after Neon Taco: Orale Tacos +, oraletacoplus.com/#/

The Red Taco Truck

facebook.com/theredtacotruck/ or instagram.com/theredtacotruck/

Arturo Leyva, owner recommendation: Chicken adobada taco

"Something about my food is that I try to keep it very traditional. The tacos are real Mexican street tacos."

Leyva's go-to taco spot after Red Taco truck: Red Taco Truck (understandably)

Bull Street Taco

1608 Bull St.; bullstreettaco.com

Jonathan Massey, owner recommendation: Carnitas taco

"Our carnitas are cooked overnight and fried crispy when ordered."

Massey's go-to taco spot after Bull Street Taco: La Canasta Panaderia, Facebook.com Panaderia-La-Canasta

Fun fact: Bread used for the torta specials at Bull Street Taco are bought from La Canasta Panaderia.

Tequilas Town

109 Whitaker St.; tequilastown.com/

Temo Ortiz, owner recommendation: Carnitas taco

Ortiz's go-to taco spot after Tequilas Town: none other than sister restaurant Tacos + Tequila, tacosplustequila.com

Amigos Latin Taqueria

12333 Largo Dr.; yelp.com/biz/amigo-s-taqueria-savannah

Christian Jamie, manager recommendation: Al pastor tacos

Jamie's go-to taco spot after Amigos Latin Taqueria: Tacos + Tequila, tacosplustequila.com.

Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Local's guide: Chefs, owners, managers name the best tacos in Savannah

