Local's guide: Chefs, owners, managers name the best tacos in Savannah

No matter the day of the week, it's always a good idea to celebrate everyday like it's taco Tuesday, and if you're looking for taco spots in Savannah to enjoy a tortilla with all the best fillings, look no further than this list. The best part? The chefs, owners and managers themselves — taco connoisseurs in their own right — are giving you their own recommendations.
Tacos + Tequila
1611 Habersham St.; tacosplustequila.com
Sergio Ortiz, manager recommendation: Coliflor (cauliflower) tacos
"They have cilantro, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle sauce and salsa."
Ortiz's go-to taco spot after Tacos + Tequila: Amigos Latin Taqueria, yelp.com/biz/amigo-s-taqueria-savannah
Neon Taco
518 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd (pop-up at GB Lobster from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday); instagram.com/neon.taco/
Andy Sutphen, chef and owner recommendation: Jackfruit tamarind BBQ taco
"We are excited to share delicious, fresh, natural and highly Instagrammable plant-based tacos with Savannah."
Sutphen's go-to taco spot after Neon Taco: Orale Tacos +, oraletacoplus.com/#/
The Red Taco Truck
facebook.com/theredtacotruck/ or instagram.com/theredtacotruck/
Arturo Leyva, owner recommendation: Chicken adobada taco
"Something about my food is that I try to keep it very traditional. The tacos are real Mexican street tacos."
Leyva's go-to taco spot after Red Taco truck: Red Taco Truck (understandably)
Bull Street Taco
1608 Bull St.; bullstreettaco.com
Jonathan Massey, owner recommendation: Carnitas taco
"Our carnitas are cooked overnight and fried crispy when ordered."
Massey's go-to taco spot after Bull Street Taco: La Canasta Panaderia, Facebook.com Panaderia-La-Canasta
Fun fact: Bread used for the torta specials at Bull Street Taco are bought from La Canasta Panaderia.
Tequilas Town
109 Whitaker St.; tequilastown.com/
Temo Ortiz, owner recommendation: Carnitas taco
Ortiz's go-to taco spot after Tequilas Town: none other than sister restaurant Tacos + Tequila, tacosplustequila.com
Amigos Latin Taqueria
12333 Largo Dr.; yelp.com/biz/amigo-s-taqueria-savannah
Christian Jamie, manager recommendation: Al pastor tacos
Jamie's go-to taco spot after Amigos Latin Taqueria: Tacos + Tequila, tacosplustequila.com.
Laura Nwogu is the quality of life reporter for Savannah Morning News. Contact her at lnwogu@gannett.com. Twitter: @lauranwogu_
This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Local's guide: Chefs, owners, managers name the best tacos in Savannah