Live Thrive to open Zero Waste Center for hard to recycle materials in DeKalb

The new recycling facility will be a part of the 8-acre tract of land dedicated to the DeKalb Zero Waste Center. Like the first CHaRM location, the new center will accept hard-to-recycle materials and compost, as well as typical curbside recycling items, including everything from glass to Styrofoam to paint, mattresses, tires and household chemicals.

“I am excited about the community benefits that will be experienced as a result of locating the CHaRM site in Belvedere Park,” said Commissioner Johnson. “Our goal is for the site to ultimately become the South DeKalb Healthy Living Center. It will be used as an opportunity to promote healthier eating and additional programs for overall wellness while reducing litter and water pollution in the community.”

In addition to operating the CHaRM recycling facility, Live Thrive will provide environmental education at the State Farm Outdoor Learning Center. Future phases will include a community garden and fruit forest, as well as a bee yard, pollinator garden and more.

Live Thrive will partner with local schools (public and private), community groups and other organizations to expand educational efforts around recycling and the environment. In implementing the multifarious efforts, the DeKalb Zero Waste Center will provide new jobs to residents.

