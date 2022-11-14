ajc logo
X

Live Thrive to open Zero Waste Center for hard to recycle materials in DeKalb

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Reporter Newspapers staff
2 hours ago

Live Thrive will open a second Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM) location in Decatur in early 2023.

To be known as the Zero Waste Center, the facility will be located at 1225 Columbia Drive. A groundbreaking will take place on Nov. 14.

Live Thrive’s DeKalb Zero Waste Center will offer the same vital recycling services as the first CHaRM, located on Hill Street in southeast Atlanta.

In 2021 alone, the Hill Street CHaRM reused, recycled or reengineered more than 31 tons of Styrofoam, 274 tons of chemicals, 251 tons of glass, 1,727 mattresses and much more for a total of 4.3 million pounds of materials. With the opening of a second location, Live Thrive’s impact will greatly increase.

“Live Thrive is thrilled to increase our overall reach by providing another CHaRM location in the metro area, making it more convenient for DeKalb and Decatur residents to properly dispose of their hard-to-recycle materials,” said Peggy Whitlow Ratcliffe, executive director, Live Thrive. “We have been working hand in hand with the DeKalb County commissioners and the DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs department. Commissioner Larry Johnson purchased the 8-acre tract of land and led the charge to have funds appropriated for the new location site preparation.”

ExploreCenter for hard-to-recycle materials opens

The new recycling facility will be a part of the 8-acre tract of land dedicated to the DeKalb Zero Waste Center. Like the first CHaRM location, the new center will accept hard-to-recycle materials and compost, as well as typical curbside recycling items, including everything from glass to Styrofoam to paint, mattresses, tires and household chemicals.

“I am excited about the community benefits that will be experienced as a result of locating the CHaRM site in Belvedere Park,” said Commissioner Johnson. “Our goal is for the site to ultimately become the South DeKalb Healthy Living Center. It will be used as an opportunity to promote healthier eating and additional programs for overall wellness while reducing litter and water pollution in the community.”

In addition to operating the CHaRM recycling facility, Live Thrive will provide environmental education at the State Farm Outdoor Learning Center. Future phases will include a community garden and fruit forest, as well as a bee yard, pollinator garden and more.

Live Thrive will partner with local schools (public and private), community groups and other organizations to expand educational efforts around recycling and the environment. In implementing the multifarious efforts, the DeKalb Zero Waste Center will provide new jobs to residents.

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

Credit: Reporter Newspapers

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Reporter Newspapers. Reporter Newspapers publishes free, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at ReporterNewspapers.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Reporter Newspapers staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
5h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
4h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
17m ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
17m ago

Credit: UGA

University of Georgia student named Rhodes Scholar
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Carey

Rome hosts Israeli law enforcement officials
2h ago
Army veteran opens UPS Store business in Brookhaven
‘Star Wars’ memorabilia exhibition opens in Doraville
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
9h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top