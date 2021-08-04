Live in person: Savannah-Chatham teachers, students return to school five days a week

Parents with transportation issues should call the transportation hotline at 912-395-6055.

Socialization, communication, sharing, taking turns, being kind, and learning from each other is a big part of what happens at school each day. Because of the COVID pandemic, all those activities are now combined with sanitizing, frequent hand washing, refilling individual water bottles, and wearing a face mask indoors.

Ann Levett, district superintendent, did her annual First Day of School tour at several schools on Wednesday. Levett was scheduled to make stops at Hodge and Pulaski elementary schools, Godley Station/New Hampstead K-8, and the athletic complex at Islands High School.

"We're excited that they all have this opportunity to do schooling," Levett said during her visit to Hodge. "It's a human enterprise and it's really about learning to get along, learning about how to manage your space and your time. All those those things, they may not have had experience to do in the past 18 months."

The schools are not able to do the social distancing, she added, because the goal is to get all the students into school and meal times will be staggered and recess times will be staggered so staff can clean between groups of kids.

Two people representing the Port City Bar Association were outside Hodge welcoming students. They were standing outside Hodge with poster signs and air-high-fiving the students, telling them to have a good year.

Association President Diane McLeod said they wanted to tell the students representation matters.

"They can grow up to be whatever they want to be," she said.

Sherry McLean, parent of three students at Hodge, said, "Sometimes I'm more excited than they are. I was up early.

"Last year was tough with everybody being at home trying to figure out how this [virtual school] works," she said. "This year it's really great to be in-person with all the teachers. They are really looking forward to it. I love that the school is taking precautions, even during open house. I saw them cleaning, wiping down everything. I'm not worried about them keeping my kids safe."

In anticipation

On the day before school started, school staff offered their perspective.

“I am very excited to be back in the classroom and to see my students face to face,” said Ernie Lee, a history/social studies teacher at Savannah Arts Academy, on Tuesday. “While virtual learning has its place, there is nothing like being back in the schoolhouse, building rapport with students in the hallway and cafeteria. From our Open House, students seemed to be excited to be back as well.”

Lee is a past district and state Teacher of the Year (2016), and transferred to Savannah Arts Academy from Windsor Forest High School for 2021-22.

“I am super excited to welcome students back into the classroom this week,” said Kathy Whitney from Marshpoint Elementary School on the day before school started. “I hope to spend the week getting to know my students and making sure all my first graders feel safe and ready to learn.” Whitney was the district’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.

“The pandemic has created opportunities for collaboration and innovation beyond what we have ever experienced,” said Rachel Hurst, principal and Georgetown K-8 School, the day before school started. “Having our students and teachers all together again is very exciting as it allows for us to expand what we've learned over the past months and continue to grow our students.”

For 2021-22, Hurst transferred to be the principal at Georgetown K-8 from Largo-Tibet where she lead the school to its Leader in Me Lighthouse designation in 2020-21.

