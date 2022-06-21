Lawrenceville restaurant and sports bar raises $4K for Folds of Honor Georgia

The award-winning sports bar, now celebrating its 31st year in business, hosted its annual fundraising event for Folds of Honor Georgia on June 2, featuring live music, a silent auction, crawfish boil, merchandise sales and raffles.

“Our team is passionate about giving back to the community,” said Dillons owner Donna Stanton in a news release. “Our customers are our priority; and with so many having served in the military, we were delighted to help raise money for Folds of Honor with our annual charitable event. Our staff and our customers are very proud to make this contribution to such an important cause.”