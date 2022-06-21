ajc logo
Lawrenceville restaurant and sports bar raises $4K for Folds of Honor Georgia

Dillons general manager Daniel Maloney and owner Donna Staton hold a replica check of more than $4,000 that was presented to Folds of Honor Georgia. (Handout)

Dillons general manager Daniel Maloney and owner Donna Staton hold a replica check of more than $4,000 that was presented to Folds of Honor Georgia.

By Gwinnett Daily Post
22 minutes ago

Folds of Honor Georgia, which provides funding for scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who died or were disabled as a result of active duty, was the recent beneficiary of some $4,000 from the customers and staff of Dillons Restaurant & Sports Bar in Lawrenceville.

The award-winning sports bar, now celebrating its 31st year in business, hosted its annual fundraising event for Folds of Honor Georgia on June 2, featuring live music, a silent auction, crawfish boil, merchandise sales and raffles.

“Our team is passionate about giving back to the community,” said Dillons owner Donna Stanton in a news release. “Our customers are our priority; and with so many having served in the military, we were delighted to help raise money for Folds of Honor with our annual charitable event. Our staff and our customers are very proud to make this contribution to such an important cause.”

Explore‘On behalf of a grateful nation...’

Folds of Honor Georgia works closely with the national organization to lend a helping hand to veterans and their dependents. Folds of Honor Georgia — which is headquartered in Peachtree Corners — helps coordinate local fundraising activities to fulfill the scholarship needs of more than 400 Georgia families.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the national organization has awarded more than 35,000 scholarships, totaling more than $160 million in all 50 states. The fifth race in this year’s NASCAR Cup Series was the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, held at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton.

For more information, visit www.georgia.foldsofhonor.org.

