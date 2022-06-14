BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Advisory takes effect as heat index values top 100
ajc logo
X

Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of killing guards in Georgia prison bus escape

Ricky Dubose (left), looking toward the balcony at the Putnam County courthouse during a hearing in June 2017. He and his co-defendant, Donnie Russell Rowe (right), are accused of killing two prison guards during an escape. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Combined ShapeCaption
Ricky Dubose (left), looking toward the balcony at the Putnam County courthouse during a hearing in June 2017. He and his co-defendant, Donnie Russell Rowe (right), are accused of killing two prison guards during an escape. (BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM)

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Caleb Slinkard, The TelegraphJoe Kovac Jr., The Telegraph
21 minutes ago

A man accused of murdering two correctional officers in a daring 2017 prison bus escape was found guilty in a Putnam County Courthouse Monday evening.

A jury brought in from Glynn County convicted Ricky Allen “Juvie” Dubose, 29, after deliberating for about 90 minutes.

His guilt was never really in question. His attorney Gabrielle Amber Pittman told jurors in her opening statement that Dubose was guilty. The real question, which remains to be answered, was whether Dubose will be executed by the state or spend the rest of his life in prison.

ExploreTrial set to begin for Georgia prisoner accused of killing 2 guards

Dubose’s defense was based on both his traumatic childhood and reported mental health issues. A verdict of “guilty but with intellectual disability” or “guilty but mentally ill” would have kept Dubose off death row and likely sent him to prison for life, but the jury declined to utilize such qualifications in their conviction.

The case now moves to the penalty phase, where prosecutors and Dubose’s attorney will attempt to convince the same jury to either condemn Dubose to death row or spare his life.

A deadly escape

Dubose was 23 months into a 20-year sentence when he and fellow prisoner Donnie Russell “Whiskey” Rowe Jr., who was serving life for a holdup in Macon in 2001, murdered correctional officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

Combined ShapeCaption
Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, accused of killing two Georgia correctional officers and then committing a crime spree, were arrested in June 2017 in Tennessee. (AJC file photo)

Credit: George Mathis

Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, accused of killing two Georgia correctional officers and then committing a crime spree, were arrested in June 2017 in Tennessee. (AJC file photo)

Credit: George Mathis

Combined ShapeCaption
Donnie Russell Rowe and Ricky Dubose, accused of killing two Georgia correctional officers and then committing a crime spree, were arrested in June 2017 in Tennessee. (AJC file photo)

Credit: George Mathis

Credit: George Mathis

The killings happened the morning of June 13, 2017, along a highway east of Eatonton near Lake Oconee. Dubose and Rowe slipped out of their handcuffs while they were being ferried from a prison near Milledgeville to one near Jackson. The two burst through an unlocked gate on the bus. Prosecutors say Dubose grabbed one of the officers’ Glock pistols and shot Monica, the watchman, in the head and then did the same to Billue, the driver.

ExploreEscaped convict: Death of 2 officers and escape wasn’t planned

Rowe and Dubose then allegedly commandeered a passing car and then fled to Tennessee where they were captured a few days later. Last September, a jury brought in from Grady County convicted Rowe of murdering the officers but spared him the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The bloody episode was recorded by a security camera mounted in the rear of the bus.

ajc.com

Credit: The Telegraph

Credit: The Telegraph

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, The Telegraph in Macon. The Telegraph provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Macon and middle Georgia at macon.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Authors

Caleb Slinkard, The Telegraph
Joe Kovac Jr., The Telegraph
Editors' Picks
Georgia secretary of state’s office begins defense in voting suit20h ago
Juneteenth to show Sandy Springs’ growing diversity, organizers say
6h ago
Atlanta faces federal police brutality lawsuit over response to 2020 protests
3h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
21h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
21h ago
Inside City Hall: Digging deep, yet again, into Atlanta’s pocketbook
The Latest
Coroner: 2 dead, 2 injured in construction site accident in NW Georgia
10m ago
Atlanta friends go from middle school bandmates to Juilliard graduates
Dublin 4-H Center recognized on National Register of Historic Places
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top