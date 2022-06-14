Jury reaches verdict in trial of man accused of killing guards in Georgia prison bus escape

A deadly escape

Dubose was 23 months into a 20-year sentence when he and fellow prisoner Donnie Russell “Whiskey” Rowe Jr., who was serving life for a holdup in Macon in 2001, murdered correctional officers Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica.

The killings happened the morning of June 13, 2017, along a highway east of Eatonton near Lake Oconee. Dubose and Rowe slipped out of their handcuffs while they were being ferried from a prison near Milledgeville to one near Jackson. The two burst through an unlocked gate on the bus. Prosecutors say Dubose grabbed one of the officers’ Glock pistols and shot Monica, the watchman, in the head and then did the same to Billue, the driver.

Rowe and Dubose then allegedly commandeered a passing car and then fled to Tennessee where they were captured a few days later. Last September, a jury brought in from Grady County convicted Rowe of murdering the officers but spared him the death penalty. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The bloody episode was recorded by a security camera mounted in the rear of the bus.

