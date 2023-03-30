Jonesboro High’s mock trial team headed to national competition

Jonesboro High School’s Mock Trial Team is set to compete in the National Mock Trial Team competition after having won the state’s championship March 18.
The win marked the team’s 12th state championship.
The national championship will be held in May in Little Rock, Ark.
“I am delighted to offer congratulations to these students and adults for this outstanding accomplishment,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS interim superintendent. “I salute the teachers, our community partners and the team members’ families for their support of these students who, through dedication and purpose, have set a standard of excellence for others to emulate.”
Nine individual awards went to Henry Rabideau, Anna Davis, Rasaq Olowoeshin, and Cameron Jones who excelled throughout the five rounds of tough competition. Other members rounding out the championship squad were Hilda Zelaya, Melissa Vazquez-Guzman, Destinee Ponder, Kerrington Cutter, and Alonzo Williams.
The Jonesboro Mock Trial Team is coached by Anna Cox, Andrew Cox, John Carbo and Taylah Cash.
The team is raising money for travel. To donate to the Mock Trial team’s GoFundMe fundraiser, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jonesboro-mock-trial-competition-2023.
Credit: Clayton News-Daily
