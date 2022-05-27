Young entrepreneurs at Henderson Middle School learn about financial management through "Shark Tank Junior"

The Sharks are fellow HMS teachers, along with Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey and Ameris Bank Branch Manager Melissa Harris. They have up to 100 Paw Pounds they can give students as an investment in their company. Paw Pounds are Henderson Middle School money that students can earn to buy things at school. HMS Principal Dr. Suzan Hyatt approved up to 100 Paw Pounds to be given to the students for their product investments.

Round 1 of Shark Tank Junior was held on Feb. 4. Among the student products presented to the Sharks were Kas Kups, Crypto Craz, Peace Affirmation Pillows, Miracle’s Affirmation Bracelets, Water Lamp, Shoe Washing Machine, Hydro Hoodies, Wonderful Wreaths, Joyous Bottles, Bellz Scrunchies, and Nexus Outfitters.

After Round 1 was completed, Williams looked at all of the rating cards done by the Sharks on the students. Then she met with the entrepreneurs and went over the ratings. The students who did not receive investments have a chance to make changes and come back before the Sharks again in Round 2 on March 4.

Williams said not all of her students made it to the Shark Tank, but they are all working on their businesses and learning about financial management.

“Through the next four weeks we’ll be talking about the students that did get their businesses approved and we’ll be putting in fake numbers to give them a chance to figure out what they have to give to the sharks and what they will be able to keep,” she said. “So we’ll plug in numbers so they’ll have that experience and have an idea about what that looks like. I do expose them to other entrepreneurs and we do have that financial management conversation.”

Williams is leaving the school system on March 11, having taken a middle school principal position in the Atlanta area. But she said she hopes this class can develop into something for the entire family.

“I talked to our Title 1 Coordinator about doing a parent workshop on financial management,” she said. “I want the parents to know how to invest, attain a mortgage, especially with the new community development coming up across from the school, and if needed, even how to balance a checkbook.”

Williams is also hoping her students will continue with their products and businesses.

“There is a tentative activity called Market Day awaiting approval from Dr. Hyatt, for parents planned in May,” said Williams. “The kids that did real products can build them for the next three or four weeks and sell them at Market Day for real money. I have eight or nine kids that really want to promote their projects and have parents come in and buy their real products.”