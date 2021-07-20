It's official: Enmarket secures naming rights to new Savannah arena

“Enmarket’s partnership with Oak View Group and the City of Savannah extends a long history supporting Savannah’s vibrant music, sports, and arts scene,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket, which operates more than 120 convenience stores across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

“The opening of the Enmarket Arena in 2022 will be an exciting moment for Savannah. It is a venue where Savannahians and people from all over the southeast will enjoy experiences that become lifetime memories. Our participation in this venture embraces our mission to enrich life in our community. We’re proud to be a part of such an historic undertaking in our hometown.”

Crews first broke ground on the 149,000-square-foot facility in September 2019 and the city hopes to have the building complete by December with a targeted opening during the first quarter of 2022.

The arena will accommodate 9,500 attendees at maximum capacity and feature 12 luxury suites, five lounge boxes and a party suite.

The arena is managed by Oak View Group Facilities, which provides full management services for arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts centers. The group is also developing arenas in New York, Washington, Texas and London.

Oak View was responsible for the naming rights process, as stated in their contract with the city, which council approved in April 2019. The naming deal was brokered by Global Partnerships, the sales and marketing arm of Oak View Group responsible for selling across all OVG Arena Development projects.

The naming announcement comes after the facility hit a construction milestone with the installation of the final truss and enclosure of the roof in April. In May the arena's north, south and east façades were completed. Workers moved to focusing on the interior buildout in June.

Next month, crews are expected to install the ice floor where Savannah’s first professional minor league hockey team will play.

The $165 million arena project is being funded largely with $142 million in voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax revenues, known as SPLOST. In addition to the building, the cost includes site work, widening of a section of Stiles Avenue, sewer improvements and widening of a portion of the Springfield Canal.

Along with the hard construction costs, for which the city approved $147.5 million, the $165 million also includes architectural work, engineering and project management. The city also approved an additional $13.2 million for a 400-space parking garage.

The arena along with improvements to the surrounding Canal District is one of the biggest projects ever taken on by the City of Savannah.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: It's official: Enmarket secures naming rights to new Savannah arena