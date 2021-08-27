More than $2 million would be put toward responding to the negative impact of the pandemic. This would include allocating $1.5 million to small business assistance; $175,000 to job training and $675,000 to nonprofit programs and the Chatham County Blueprint.

Infrastructure projects would account for nearly $12 million of the ARPA funds. Possible projects include sewer lift stations, broadband infrastructure, a drainage storm study and exploring fire hydrants and drainage around various locations around the county.

About $11.6 million would be used for revenue replacement, which could include $3 million to address the judicial backlog; $5 million for public health programs and various other technology and infrastructure projects.

About $290,000 of the funding would be earmarked for administrative uses, to include evaluation and data analysis software along with salary and benefits. The final $2.2 million could be used as hazard pay for essential employees.

The next steps for the ARPA budget will include community engagement opportunities, drafting agreements with proposed projects and any additional direction from the U.S. Treasury.

Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KmartSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Infrastructure work, small business help among projects that could get Chatham County's America Rescue funds