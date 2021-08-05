Inaugural 'Mid-Day in the Garden' at Moon River Brewing spotlights Savannah craft beer scene

"The brewers in our area are producing some really great beer and I hope the public gets to see that," shared Mike Livings, Brewmaster at Moon River Brewing Company.

"As a craft beer scene, Savannah is really quite young with lots of room to grow."

To shine a light on some of the great brews being created, Moon River Brewing Company is hosting the first "Mid-Day in the Garden" Beer Festival. The aim is to give locals and out-of-town craft beer fans an event to call their own, cementing Savannah's growing reputation as a craft beer and cocktail destination.

The ticketed event will be held Aug. 14 in Moon River's outdoor Beer Garden, located downtown on Bay Street.

Starting a beer festival had always been in the back of their minds at Moon River Brewing Company, Livings explained. In 2019, when the Savannah Craft Brew Fest was cancelled, the Moon River crew started thinking about what people love about craft beer festivals and how they could bring one back to Savannah.

The new "Mid-Day in the Garden" festival will feature nearly a dozen area breweries and distilleries including Service Brewing Co., Southbound Brewing Co., Coastal Empire Brewing Co., Two Tides Brewing Co., Ghost Coast Distillery and more.

It's a celebration of what makes the craft producer community in Savannah unique.

"Part of what sets our craft brewing scene apart is the small town feel you get living in Savannah. It is not uncommon to be at one of our craft breweries and see friends from another brewery enjoying themselves," Livings explained.

"We all know each other to some degree, and we can all appreciate the work and dedication it takes to keep the beer flowing in such a thirsty city," he added.

The event's $25 entry fee will get visitors unlimited samples, a souvenir tasting glass, entry into raffles, and an afternoon full of good beer and great company, organizers shared.

Coming off a challenging year for the hospitality industry, organizers say "Mid-Day in the Garden" is a change to remind craft beer and cocktail fans about the amazing libations they have on their doorstep, while highlighting a vibrant local brewing community.

It’s about something more than just brewing alcoholic beverages, and truly about sharing a passion with others.

"I think most people start out in craft beer more or less the same way: that first sip of a quality beer that makes you think, ‘Whoa, I never knew beer could taste so good. I wonder if I can make something like this?’" Livings shared.

So then, what beers are intriguing at the moment to an experienced brewmaster?

Livings says right now he is very interested in lighter German beer styles like a Pilsner or Kolsch. The delicate and nuanced styles of brews leave little hiding room for flaws, he says. Moon River just brewed Savannah Fest, a Marzen-style lager, he says pairs perfectly with bratwurst.

Whatever your brew preference, "Mid-Day in the Garden" is sure to have something for everyone.

And if you get bored with beer or cocktails, they'll even have a few wild cards to taste including hard ciders and mead, a medieval alcoholic beverage produced by fermenting honey with fruit and spices.

Organizers say they hope the festival is the start of something new for Savannah's craft brew industry - something they can call their own.

"I hope everyone has a good time (responsibly) and possibly finds their new favorite beer or brewery!" Livings added.

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Mid-Day in the Garden” Inaugural Beer Festival WHERE: Moon River Brewing Company, 21 W. Bay St. WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. TICKETS: $25 INFO: moonriverbrewing.com

