In 2020, 1 in 5 pregnancies ended in abortion - the first increase in 30 years

Abortions are still far less common than they were 30 years ago. In 1981, when the U.S. population was significantly smaller, about 1.6 million abortions were recorded, per Guttmacher’s records. That represented a peak, and the number has steadily declined. Since 2011, fewer than a million abortions have been performed per year.

It’s not clear what is behind the 2020 increase. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic could have discouraged people from giving birth, Nash said. Policies embraced by the Trump administration resulted in fewer clinics providing family planning services for low-income people, which could have resulted in more unintended pregnancies and a greater need for abortions.

Researchers also pointed to changes in policies that could have made it easier for people to access abortion. Since 2017, 17 states plus the District of Columbia have repealed laws that restricted abortion access. Oregon, Illinois, Rhode Island and Maine all changed their state Medicaid programs so that they now cover the service. (Most state Medicaid plans do not cover abortion, thanks to a law prohibiting the use of federal funds to pay for abortions.) Maine and Virginia both passed laws allowing nurse practitioners and other non-physician clinicians to provide abortions as well. Local and state abortion funds — private organizations that help people pay for abortions — also experienced greater financial support and were able to help more people pay for their abortions, Nash said.

“We’re seeing some trends that possibly are lending themselves to these increased numbers of abortion,” she said. But still, “there’s a lot to investigate about why we are seeing these numbers rise.”

Guttmacher does this comprehensive study every three years and collects less full data for other years. It is too early to say if this trend continued into 2021, or even this year, though Nash said she suspects the abortion rate climbed up until September 2021, when Texas began to enforce its six-week abortion ban. After that, she said, it is harder to make predictions.

States such as Texas, which had already passed heavy abortion restrictions, experienced an increase in abortions from 2017 to 2020 — suggesting that in spite of laws limiting access, more people sought out the procedure.

If Roe is overturned, a number of states are expected to ban abortion entirely. Residents of those states will have to look to other states if they want an abortion and could overwhelm the abortion infrastructure in states like Colorado, Illinois and California, which are projected to become destinations for abortion care. But not everyone will be able to afford to travel hundreds of miles for the medical appointment.

“We are going to see a massive drop in the number of abortions because as much as progressive states are expanding access to care and helping people pay for abortions, not everyone is going to be able to get to those states,” Nash said.

