Ibo Landing historical marker erected on St. Simons Island

For more information about the Ibo Landing historical marker dedication or the Georgia Historical Society marker program, contact Keith Strigaro, director of communications, at (912) 651-2125, extension 153, or by email at kstrigaro@georgiahistory.com.

The marker reads:

Ibo Landing: The Legacy of Resisting Enslavement

In 1803 Igbo captives (also Ibo or Ebo) from West Africa revolted while on a slave ship in Dunbar Creek. It is believed that at least 10 Igbo drowned, choosing death over enslavement. The Gullah Geechee, descendants of enslaved West Africans along the southeastern U.S. coast, passed down the story of the Igbo’s suicide through oral tradition. The tradition, illustrated by the Igbo saying, “The water brought us here, the water will take us away,” highlights the use of water as a means for the enslaved Igbo to escape back to Africa. Many works by prominent African-American authors and artists feature similar stories of water or spiritual flight as symbols of resistance. A portion of Dunbar Creek, west of this location, is still referred to as Igbo or Ibo Landing.

Erected by the Georgia Historical Society, the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the Glynn Academy Ethnology Club, and the St. Simons African American Heritage Coalition.

