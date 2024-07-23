‘I just like painting’: Macon artist collaborates with NBA, NFL on custom apparel

The artistic approach to a shoe depends on what a client wants, said Elijah Rutland, a Macon native and the founder of Fix My Sole.

Years of late-night craftsmanship, rainbow-stained countertops and subtle youthful defiance paid off for the multifaceted artist. He never imagined his passion for niche sneaker art would lead to international travel or high-profile collaborations with the NBA, NFL, Beats by Dre, Netflix and other companies.

“I actually didn’t start Fix My Sole with any of this in mind,” Rutland said. “I just liked to paint shoes, and I just kept doing it. I wanted to make enough money to buy some Jordans. I never knew this was a possibility.”

With 10 years of successful business experience under his belt now, the 24-year-old has lots of possibilities in his future. He also creates digital illustration and apparel designs, which have caught several celebrities’ attention.

But Rutland, like every other entrepreneur, did not always have a smooth start.

‘Defiantly quiet’ persistence

In elementary school, Rutland asked his parents for a pair of expensive, name-brand sneakers so he could fit in with the other students at school. They said no.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we buy Nike stocks instead of Nike shoes, and then you can really participate in the popularity of Nike in a very positive way,’” said Charles Rutland, Elijah’s father.

But Elijah was “defiantly quiet,” he added. The child of little words with big feet began to rebel, in his own way, by sketching shoe designs on paper.

In the summer of 2014, he began painting designs on shoes and livestreaming his progress on Facebook every Sunday night. It was a big risk for someone whose family didn’t think art could be a viable career path.

“I think the main thing was, initially, my parents didn’t understand what I was doing. The idea of painting on anything besides a canvas in a gallery was a foreign concept at the time,” he said. “But I’d sneak and stay up late to paint.”

The shoe business developed a paying audience across Bibb County and online that didn’t require him to ask his parents for money. They soon realized that Fix My Sole was something he was destined to do.

“He really broke the mold by becoming an artist. My mantra to parents now is, ‘Don’t mess up your kid’s life,’” Charles Rutland said as he chuckled. “Find out what they’re passionate about and support them.”

Passion drives opportunities

Guy Seredick, a retired Bibb County Schools art teacher, remembered Rutland being relatively quiet in class but always willing to help other students. His artwork spoke for him, Seredick said.

“He came into the art class eager as he could be, but relatively raw with his skills,” Seredick said. “Over time, his drawings got better. He was a step ahead of most of the children in my class.”

Rutland’s unique work earned him art and entrepreneur awards, as well as internships with Warner Bros. and Disney before he graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in graphic design.

While the sneaker guru isn’t shy about discussing how he secured such partnerships, he said the real story is in the early phases of his life that shaped the business’s trajectory.

His artistic inspiration came from TV, particularly animated cartoons and his childhood favorite, Spider-Man.

“Back then, there really wasn’t any Black superheroes or representation. So I would take the superheroes and recolor or redesign them in a way that represented me more,” he said.

He kept his cultural approach to visual art — and he went viral for his creation of the Black Rolf meme in 2018. Most importantly, it helped him find his artistic voice and his target audience at FAMU.

So, what’s the key?

Rutland learned that authenticity and a strong enthusiasm for something results in purpose-driven work that people naturally like. He attributes Fix My Sole’s 10 years of success to this.

“Purpose-based art means creating something that is directly within your control and interests, and not necessarily looking for opportunities or for someone to do something for you,” he said. “When people ask me how I do it, I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I just like painting, and because I like painting, other people happen to like it too.”

‘Expand beyond me’

Rutland said he is moving into the collegiate licensing space to produce apparel items for colleges. The FAMU alumnus will be fitting the university’s Marching 100 this fall.

He said his next step will be to work with major brands again, but on larger-scale projects with more responsibility. Rutland envisions himself taking on more creative director roles and overseeing projects.

Although he is content with his successes, his main goal is to pay it forward by building a creative team for Fix My Sole.

“I really want to expand beyond just me,” he said. “When you’re by yourself, you’re limited to only what you can do. So, I want to take my experience, bring in young creatives who look like me to work together and become better artists.”

