Henry County’s Nash Farm Park to get entertainment upgrade

Nash Farm Park is about to get a big upgrade.
The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently approved the construction of a free-standing open-air corporate/wedding pavilion at the 204-acre park.
According to the park’s master plan, the pavilion will seat a maximum of 250 people, offer outdoor grilling areas, a vendor area, restrooms, a catering kitchen, plazas for gathering and arbors with seating overlooking the historic battlefield.
The design was completed by Croft & Associates and includes a curved roof, concrete flooring, stone masonry veneer and fireplace.
The $1.6 million contract was awarded to Sayer Construction Group of Marietta.
A total of $3.2 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V District 2 funds have been budget for the project. Work is expected to begin immediately.
Additional highlights from the Nash Farm Park master plan:
-Bandstand
-Playground
-Heirloom garden
-Trailhead
-Open lawn area
SPLOST V District 2 projects:
-Recreation center (design in progress)
-Flippen Road extension (Final design plans in progress)
-Mill Road widening (design in progress)
-Intersection improvement at State Route 155 and Greenwood Parkway (Construction in progress)
-Dutchtown Road dirt road project (Final plans in progress)
-Sidewalks (no status provided)
-Resurfacing (in progress)
For more information about parks in Henry County, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/M-R/Parks-Recreation.
Credit: Henry Herald
