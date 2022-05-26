BreakingNews
Henry County’s Nash Farm Park to get entertainment upgrade

A new corporate/wedding pavilion is planned for Nash Farm Park in Hampton.

By Heather Middleton, Henry Herald
44 minutes ago

Nash Farm Park is about to get a big upgrade.

The Henry County Board of Commissioners recently approved the construction of a free-standing open-air corporate/wedding pavilion at the 204-acre park.

According to the park’s master plan, the pavilion will seat a maximum of 250 people, offer outdoor grilling areas, a vendor area, restrooms, a catering kitchen, plazas for gathering and arbors with seating overlooking the historic battlefield.

The design was completed by Croft & Associates and includes a curved roof, concrete flooring, stone masonry veneer and fireplace.

The $1.6 million contract was awarded to Sayer Construction Group of Marietta.

A total of $3.2 million in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax V District 2 funds have been budget for the project. Work is expected to begin immediately.

Additional highlights from the Nash Farm Park master plan:

-Bandstand

-Playground

-Heirloom garden

-Trailhead

-Open lawn area

SPLOST V District 2 projects:

-Recreation center (design in progress)

-Flippen Road extension (Final design plans in progress)

-Mill Road widening (design in progress)

-Intersection improvement at State Route 155 and Greenwood Parkway (Construction in progress)

-Dutchtown Road dirt road project (Final plans in progress)

-Sidewalks (no status provided)

-Resurfacing (in progress)

For more information about parks in Henry County, visit www.co.henry.ga.us/Departments/M-R/Parks-Recreation.

ajc.com

Credit: Henry Herald

Credit: Henry Herald

