Harry O'Donoghue, Molly Elizabeth Gibson team up for night of Irish music at Tybee Post

The group promises a touch of Irish luck, with an entertaining mix of music, history, and old-world laughs.

Gibson is a performer from Savannah who loves to sing classic Irish music, from soulful ballads to lively pop tunes, even singing in Gaelic, which dates to the 5th century.

Her deep love of Irish traditions and music began as a child when she says her brother "brought Ireland" into their home.

"He would write Irish phrases in Gaelic for us to learn throughout our day," Gibson recalls.

"We started having Irish music played around the house and my favorite musical group was an Irish group. They really shaped and influenced me profoundly, and that gave wings to my pursuing Irish music."

What draws her most to the Irish stories and songs are the deep emotional connections that weave throughout, and the lively spirit that binds them.

"Ballads have my heart, and there are some very gorgeous and poignant stories and melodies that are found in Irish music," Gibson shared.

"The Irish also know how to have a good time, so there are some fun songs that just make you want to have fun and dance," she said.

Gibson says she is very excited to join the group on stage to pay homage to the Irish community in Savannah and their rich legacy.

"Harry is hilarious and has such a great connection with the audience, a way with stories, quick humor, and a love for Irish music that just draws you in," she noted.

"We are thrilled to play alongside two delightful musicians, Caitlin Frasure who is just fabulous on the piano, and multi-instrumentalist Vito Gutilla, who will amaze you."

The historic Tybee Post Theater is the perfect setting for a performance with history as a main focal point.

Located in the Fort Screven Historic District, the theater was built in 1930 and originally served as a movie theater for soldiers stationed at the nearby Army base.

The space was brought back to life in 2015 as the Tybee Post Theater, and has hosted a range of performances since. Gibson says she hopes the concert will help others experience the deep Irish heritage of this unique Lowcountry community.

"I hope that people connect their own stories with the stories we will share in these songs, tap their feet and sing along, having a wonderful time!" she added.

For tickets and information, visit tybeeposttheater.org.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Harry O’Donoghue and Special Guests present "An Evening of Song and Story" WHEN: Saturday at 8 p.m. WHERE: Tybee Post Theater, 10 Van Horne Ave., Tybee Island COST: Tickets are $20 for general admission INFO: tybeeposttheater.org

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Harry O'Donoghue, Molly Elizabeth Gibson team up for night of Irish music at Tybee Post