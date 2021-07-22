Harlem Globetrotters returning to Savannah with new thrills, dunks in the Spread Game

“The players are showcasing their skills as ballers like you’ve never seen the Globetrotters before."

For more than 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have spread joy across the globe through their artful athleticism and expert basketball skills. Through the years, generations of players have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents since their founding in 1926.

The Globetrotters experience is part streetball, part interactive family entertainment, as the players dazzle audiences with high-flying slam dunks and mesmerizing ball-handling skills, running circles against their competitors.

Hockey, concerts and local events: What Savannahians can expect at the new arena

The team’s players are credited with popularizing game-defining moves like the jump shot, slam dunk, and the half-court hook shot.

Organizers say the new live event will pay tribute to the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The new Spread Game Tour takes the Globetrotters’ performance to new heights by collaborating with award-winning Broadway professionals. The new show will also introduce entertaining new characters to spice up the action and entertainment.

The Team says the new show honors their past while focusing on their future, which includes fully redesigned all-black jerseys with a fresh spin on their look while still honoring the classic stars and stripes of past legends.

The Spread Game Tour also offers new premium fan experiences allowing audiences the chance to interact directly with Globetrotters.

This includes the Celebrity Court Pass, giving fans exclusive access to the court to see the players warm up; the One-on-One Meet and Greet pass; a new SQUADZONE placing fans on the court floor, close to the action; a Magic Pass, giving fans the opportunity to shoot hoops and snap pics with players; and more.

To purchase tickets for the Harlem Globetrotter Spread Game Tour in Savannah, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

IF YOU GO WHAT: The Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour WHEN: Wednesday, July 28 at 7 p.m. WHERE: Martin Luther King Jr. Arena, 301 W. Oglethorpe Ave. COST: Tickets range $20 - $75 INFO: www.harlemglobetrotters.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Harlem Globetrotters returning to Savannah with new thrills, dunks in the Spread Game