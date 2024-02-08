Gwinnett nonprofit ‘HelpingUkraine’ reaches $1M in donations

Credit: HelpingUkraine.us Credit: HelpingUkraine.us

The organization has some 10 new projects planned, including drilling wells to provide clean water in small villages, offering housing and assistance to orphans, establishing day centers for schoolchildren and bolstering mental health support to young people. Also on the docket is channeling resources into the de-occupied territory of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region to establish and support the Social Bakery.

“As Ukraine is often hailed as ‘the breadbasket of the world,’ this endeavor is more than sustenance; it is a beacon of hope,” said Morsberger. “The bakery will not only provide bread to over 3,300 people, but will also cultivate employment opportunities, breathing life into the community.”

Morsberger pointed out that much has been accomplished, but there’s still much to be done, and the need for financial support is ongoing.

“In the tapestry of our journey, each donation, every effort, and all the lives touched weave together a story of compassion, resilience, and hope,” he said. “Together, we are not just donors; we are architects of change, sculpting a brighter tomorrow for the resilient people of Ukraine. Your support is not just a financial contribution; it is a lifeline, a bridge connecting hearts across borders.

“As we embark on the chapters that await us in 2024, let us continue this journey hand in hand, forging a path of compassion, healing, and transformation. With your unwavering support, we can redefine what is possible and create a legacy of impact that transcends borders and generations.”

For more information, visit www.HelpingUkraine.us.

