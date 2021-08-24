Gov. Brian Kemp sending National Guard to assist frontline workers across Georgia, including Savannah

In all, 105 Guard personnel will be deployed across the state. Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick campus is the only other hospital in the Coastal Georgia region that will receive the additional assistance, which is being coordinated through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases have surpassed peaks seen in January of this year.

