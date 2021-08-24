ajc logo
Gov. Brian Kemp sending National Guard to assist frontline workers across Georgia, including Savannah

Savannah Morning News
By Amy Paige Condon, Savannah Morning News
1 hour ago

Memorial Health Memorial University Medical Center is one of 10 hospitals across the state that will receive medically trained Georgia National Guard members to assist frontline medical workers with treating the rising number of COVID-19 patients, announced Gov. Brian Kemp's earlier Tuesday.

“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year," read the statement from the Governor's office.

"I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”

In all, 105 Guard personnel will be deployed across the state. Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick campus is the only other hospital in the Coastal Georgia region that will receive the additional assistance, which is being coordinated through the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Community Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases have surpassed peaks seen in January of this year.

This is a developing story. 

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Gov. Brian Kemp sending National Guard to assist frontline workers across Georgia, including Savannah

