Gold Star Fathers honored with highway dedication in Riverdale

Credit: Heather Middleton Credit: Heather Middleton

Rufus Bundrige, Regional Navy Gold Star coordinator, said the highway will ensure families know they will never be forgotten.

“Thank you Gold Star Fathers,” he said. “This is a very special occasion. I hope people who travel this road will recognize the sacrifice of the fallen.”

Carey Brown, whose son Lt. Tyler Brown was killed in Iraq, said the dedication is not only honoring his son, but others who gave all for God and country.

Clinton McKnight became emotional while talking about his son Randy, who died in the line of duty 11 years ago.

“Thank you for recognizing us,” he said.

Among other Gold Star Fathers in attendance were several elected officials, representatives from Congressman David Scott’s office and members of the Georgia National Guard.

“I’m proud to be a Georgian,” said 1st Sgt. Tom Heavy. “It’s a great day for our state.”

Credit: Clayton News-Daily Credit: Clayton News-Daily

