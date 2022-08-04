Gold Star Fathers honored with highway dedication in Riverdale

BreakingNews
By Heather Middleton, Clayton News-Daily
1 hour ago

Gold Star Fathers were honored Tuesday, July 26 in Riverdale with a portion of Ga. Highway 139 named in their honor.

Gold Star fathers, mothers and families are those who have lost a family member to combat or war while serving in the military.

Georgia is the first state in the country to honor fathers with an official remembrance day — Nov. 9, according to Rep. Rhonda Burnough.

The General Assembly is currently working to make Nov. 9, 2022 a national day of remembrance with Gold Star Fathers’ Day.

“What makes this so significant is that fathers can come together to grieve and connect with others who have lost a child,” Burnough said during the highway dedication.

Credit: Heather Middleton

Rufus Bundrige, Regional Navy Gold Star coordinator, said the highway will ensure families know they will never be forgotten.

“Thank you Gold Star Fathers,” he said. “This is a very special occasion. I hope people who travel this road will recognize the sacrifice of the fallen.”

Carey Brown, whose son Lt. Tyler Brown was killed in Iraq, said the dedication is not only honoring his son, but others who gave all for God and country.

Clinton McKnight became emotional while talking about his son Randy, who died in the line of duty 11 years ago.

“Thank you for recognizing us,” he said.

Among other Gold Star Fathers in attendance were several elected officials, representatives from Congressman David Scott’s office and members of the Georgia National Guard.

“I’m proud to be a Georgian,” said 1st Sgt. Tom Heavy. “It’s a great day for our state.”

Credit: Clayton News-Daily

