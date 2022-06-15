Georgia adds two Columbus historic properties to state register

1238 Second Ave., Columbus, Muscogee County

This property was designed by local architect Wilbur D. Talley and the building follows an “international style,” most notably used in the 20th century. Buildings at this time were limited to brick, concrete, steel, glass and marble, and Talley put all of the materials to good use.

“On the lower level, cast stone blocks at the north and south corners of the façade are topped by a cast stone band that spans the facade’s full width, creating a frame for the steel windows, a half wall of dark green marble and the recessed double-door entrance” according to Ken Henson, who sponsored the nomination. “Further elements of International Style include the use of reinforced concrete for floors, structural steel columns to support the second floor and a flat roof without eaves.”

The windows and office doors still have the original glass. As one of only four buildings Talley designed in that period, the building “functions as an important entry on the architectural timeline that defines the evolution of building styles in Columbus,” Henson added.

The entire building consisted of 28 office spaces when it was finished in 1950. Since then, the two-story building has served its purpose as an office building for the residents of Columbus. While the first floor remains an office space, a recent rehabilitation project converted the second floor into apartments.

Columbus Coca-Cola Bottling Company

1147 Sixth Ave., Columbus, Muscogee County

This property was one of the earliest Coca-Cola Bottling franchises and it was owned by Columbus Roberts, Sr. in 1902. He began production in the back of a downtown drugstore and distributed bottles in a single mule-drawn wagon. After almost doubling the required syrup quota in its first year (making over 2,000 gallons of syrup needed for Coca-Cola), Roberts decided it was time to move. In 1905, Roberts moved into a large brick building on Sixth Ave.; by 1932, this location was producing 86 bottles of Coca-Cola per minute. This Bottling Company now serves as an iconic, nostalgic piece of American history.

According to Constance L. Hays in “The Real Thing, Truth and Power at the Coca-Cola Company,” bottlers, like the Columbus operation, were “as indigenous to the American scene as the post office or the fire department.”

