A third lane on each side of I-16 is meant to ease congestion for travelers and freight carriers, according to GDOT. There are no plans for separate truck lanes.

Two new bridges that will connect the interstates are under construction, with foundational columns in place, according to a memo from Ron Nelson, GDOT project principal.

The work began last summer and is expected to wrap up between July and September of 2022. The quick pace means ramps are closed nightly for repaving. For weekly updates on which lanes and ramps are closed (typically between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.), follow Georgia DOT Southeast on Facebook.

Here are the some of the upcoming ramp closures:

I-95 N to I-16 E (99A ramp): closed Aug. 6 and Aug. 9, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-16 W to I-516 E (164A exit): Aug. 6, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers who frequent the interchange should expect congestion, especially during windows when ramps are closed and repaving work is underway, according to Jen Nagel, GDOT Southeast spokesperson.

More traffic pattern shifts, a new bridge over I-16 on Bunger Pit Road and new emergency lanes are on the horizon, according to Nelson.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: GDOT: One more year of construction at the I-16, I-95 interchange in Chatham County