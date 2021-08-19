ajc logo
Funeral plans announced for Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens; will include public event at Savannah State

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
26 minutes ago

The Savannah community will have the opportunity to attend funeral services for Georgia House Rep. Edward "Mickey" Stephens, who died Saturday at his Savannah home after an extended illness.

Stephens' funeral plans include a public celebration of his life at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Savannah State University's Tiger Arena. The event will feature a formal program, and doors will open at 5 p.m. COVID-19 screening protocols and a mask mandate will be enforced.

Stephens' funeral Mass, scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, is also open to the public. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery at 1720 Wheaton Street.

Both the celebration and the Mass will be live-streamed on Adams Funeral Home's Facebook page at facebook.com/adamsfuneralservices.

The Stephens family requests in lieu of flowers contributions to the restoration project of St. Benedict The Moor Catholic Church. Mail donations to 556 E. Gordon St., Savannah, GA, 31401.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Funeral plans announced for Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens; will include public event at Savannah State

