Funeral plans announced for Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens; will include public event at Savannah State

Stephens' funeral plans include a public celebration of his life at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 at Savannah State University's Tiger Arena. The event will feature a formal program, and doors will open at 5 p.m. COVID-19 screening protocols and a mask mandate will be enforced.

Stephens' funeral Mass, scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 at The Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist, is also open to the public. Interment will follow at the Catholic Cemetery at 1720 Wheaton Street.