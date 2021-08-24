Friends, family and peers gather at Savannah State to celebrate life of Mickey Stephens

“This is a celebration of a life well-lived,” Williams said.

Rufus Stephens recalled a time on West Broad Street. He was around 14 or 15 years old, and his mother dropped him off to grab something from the store. Mickey was still in the car with their mother.

“In my haste in the store, I bumped into a guy who was a known gangbanger,” Rufus Stephens said. “Now, I was 14 or 15 years old, and I’m scared. The guy started cussing me out. My heart was racing, but then Mickey came in and said ‘Get away from my little brother.’”

Their mother eventually came in and broke everything up.

“My heart rested that day because of Mickey,” Rufus Stephens said. “Mickey saved his little brother that day. Mickey was a protector.”

The coaches spoke about the fierce competitive spirit that drove Stephens, still ribbing him in the way coaches do, even after death. As a girls basketball coach at Richard Arnold High, he loved the rivalry between his school and Coach Booker’s Beech High, and was known to stir the rivalry pot a little to get more people in the gym for the girls' games.

Booker held a high level of admiration for his rival and friend, noting that his dedication to his athletes extended far beyond the classroom or the gym, sometimes even going out to make sure his teams were adhering to curfew, or just checking on their well being in general.

“I admired him for his character, his sense of right, his foresight, and because of that, today we have so many young women walking around our community that are successful,” Booker said. “No matter what level of success, they are successful because of Mickey.”

That dedication extended to the classroom as well. Stephens taught industrial art — his favorite medium was woodwork — before eventually moving into teaching engineering.

Superintendent Levett, as many of the speakers did, thanked Stephens’ wife Gloria for sharing her husband with the community, noting the delicate balance between Stephens’ work on behalf of the Savannah community and the time he had to spend with his wife.

Levett recalled seeing Stephens outside his classroom during change of classes “barking orders” and “making sure students knew exactly who was in charge here.” She likened him to the city’s seasons.

“When I sum up my experiences with Mikey, I saw him this way. Mickey was as generous as an autumn day. A little crisp in the morning, a little biting, but it evened out over time,” Levett said. “Mickey could also be a 100-degree day in Savannah, Georgia. He could argue with you even if he agreed with you.”

“At the end of the task, Edward V. Stephens has gone from us. And we need to tell the story of his long and useful life. To pay tribute to his work and his worth to each of us,” Levett said.

To Mayor Van Johnson, Stephens was a straight shooter. Always willing to give advice, but only on his schedule. Johnson recalled being in meetings and fielding a call from Stephens. When he called him back, he didn’t answer. You had to be there when he was ready.

“He was authentic. If he didn’t fool up with you, he didn’t fool up with you. He was always authentically Mickey, and when he had your back, he’d have your back all the way to the end. I will always appreciate him for that,” Johnson said.

Representatives Howard, Mitchell and Ron Stephens spoke about his time in the capitol. Ron Stephens asked the Savannah-area delegation to stand, most of whom were in attendance, with a few coming in Thursday morning for his mass and burial.

“We’re all gonna miss Mickey. He was the glue,” Ron Stephens said. “He would never ever lie to ya.”

Throughout the evening, Stephens’ legacy was on full display, from every facet of his life. A grateful community came together to honor him, to remember him and to speak his name.

“If you had met Mickey, you would not forget him. He loved people. If you had a need, and Mickey had a supply, you no longer had a need,” Rufus Stephens said. “Very little frightened Mickey. He laughed hard and loved harder. We’ll all miss Mickey. Well-developed legacies cast long shadows. Thank you God for the gift of Mickey. We are forever grateful.”

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Friends, family and peers gather at Savannah State to celebrate life of Mickey Stephens