‘We’ve been waiting so long’: Georgia House passes food truck reciprocity bill

“It’s gonna help these food truck owners produce a little more food and spend more time with their customers instead of having to spend time with the government,” said Gaines, who sponsors the bill.

Chris Harris, the owner and operator of Atlanta-based Uptown Food Truck, said he’s excited for the bill to pass because he will no longer have to seek permits in different counties on his days off.

“For years we’ve been paying from county to county, fee to fee,” Harris said. “The bill will help us thrive, and it will help Georgia businesses.”

In this March 15, 2022, state House chamber meeting screenshot, Rep. Houston Gaines introduces HB 1443 for a floor vote. (Georgia House of Representatives)

Gaines said it’s been three years since he was first approached about change in the food truck industry. He said the Department of Public Health tried to improve operating standards for owners, but they still struggled.

He began drafting the bill in the fall with input from the Food Truck Association of Georgia, the Restaurant Association of Georgia, the Department of Public Health and the Association of County Commissioners. But once the bill was introduced, it moved quickly.

“We introduced the bill, even though we hadn’t quite gotten every piece pulled together, because we had to get this thing moving,” Gaines said. “In between the week that we introduced it and the week that we presented in committee, all the groups really sat down in earnest and found language that everybody supported.”

Gaines said each group’s contribution ensured that food safety will still be the first priority of food truck operators and that the fee reduction will not contribute to a significant loss in revenue.

“We have statewide food service standards that should be able to cross jurisdictional lines so that companies can flourish in the state of Georgia,” said Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, during the House vote.

The legislation garnered support from both sides of the aisle. Gaines said his co-sponsors were proactive in reaching out to sign the bill.

“I think when people hear the challenges that food truck operators are experiencing, they want to help,” he said.

Rep. Teri Anulewicz, a Democrat from Smyrna, co-sponsored the bill. In a statement, Anulewicz wrote that she asked Gaines if she could sign on.

She’s no stranger to the industry — while serving on the Smyrna City Council in 2012, Anulewicz helped bring Food Truck Tuesdays to the city. Anulewicz also said her brother has operated both food trucks and brick and mortar restaurants in the past and that the pandemic has left him reeling. Now, he’s starting over in Tennessee.

“My brother’s experience in the restaurant industry is not unique,” Anulewicz wrote. “He has seen the requirements that food trucks need to meet to operate in Cobb and in other counties and understands what an impediment these requirements are for food trucks operating in metro Atlanta.”

In this March 15, 2022, state House chamber meeting screenshot, House members prepare to vote on HB 1443. (Georgia House of Representatives)

Thomas, who recently began serving as the public relations and vendor management chair for the Food Truck Association, applauded the work of Georgia legislators and advocates for their industry.

“The bill breaks a lot of red tape for people getting into the industry,” Thomas said. “We’ve been waiting so long for this day.”

If it passes the Senate and is signed into law, the bill will go into effect on January 1, 2023.

