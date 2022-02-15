Veterans entering law enforcement could train with free tuition

The state Senate voted unanimously to authorize the Georgia Public Safety Training Center to reimburse tuition for active duty, retired or honorably discharged members of the U.S. Armed Forces who are attending basic law enforcement training. The bill passed last week and now goes to the House.

Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick, chair of the Veterans, Military and Homeland Security Committee, sponsored the bill to "smooth the path for veterans coming out of military service" and "ease their way into law enforcement training," she told the Senate Public Safety Committee during a hearing.