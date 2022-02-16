State of the Judiciary, the Constitutional Carry Act, coastal marshlands, and more

Season 2 Episode 5 — Feb. 15, 2022
In our fifth episode of Season 2, we discuss the Judiciary Address given by Georgia’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Nahmias; controversial bills involving abortion pills, obscene materials in schools and cityhood initiatives; a closer look at gun rights in the constitutional carry act; and a dive into coastal marshlands in south Georgia.
Credit: Fresh Take Georgia
Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.
