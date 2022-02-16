Hamburger icon
State of the Judiciary, the Constitutional Carry Act, coastal marshlands, and more

Fresh Take Georgia
By FTG Podcast Team
41 minutes ago

Season 2 Episode 5 — Feb. 15, 2022

In our fifth episode of Season 2, we discuss the Judiciary Address given by Georgia’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Nahmias; controversial bills involving abortion pills, obscene materials in schools and cityhood initiatives; a closer look at gun rights in the constitutional carry act; and a dive into coastal marshlands in south Georgia.

Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.

