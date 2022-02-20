MARTA will launch a pilot program to test on-demand ride-sharing service

The MARTA Reach app, which is free to download, will guide users to shuttle drop-off and pick-up locations closest to them.

The shuttles are wheelchair and stroller accessible and will run Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bicycles will not be allowed. A MARTA Reach ride will cost $2.50, the same as a bus or rail ride. Riders can use their existing Breeze cards or use the fareboxes that accept cash on the shuttles.

