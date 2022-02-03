Georgia state Rep. Matt Dollar resigns from Legislature

“As a young person, this place and the campaign process endowed me with a degree of confidence and humility I’m not certain a person could have obtained any other place,” said Dollar, a Republican who represented East Cobb.

During the current legislative session, the lawmaker authored a bill to create a new city of East Cobb where he grew up and lives currently. The bill passed through the House and moved to the Senate Tuesday in Dollar’s last actions as a representative. It would allow citizens in the East Cobb area to vote in the May primary election on whether to incorporate.