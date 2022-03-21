Georgia Senate passes bill to make felonies a bail restricted offense

Under the proposed legislation, which passed the Senate on Crossover Day, all Georgia felonies would be considered bail restricted offenses. This means that an individual would not be granted the ability to post bail without paying money in order to be released from jail until their trial.

Republican Sen. Randy Jackson of Cataula spoke on the bill in the Senate’s session last Tuesday. He said he was inspired to pursue changes after he said some defendants charged with dangerous crimes were allowed to leave jail without paying money.