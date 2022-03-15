Georgia House passes bill to allow food trucks to operate statewide

“It’s going to help these food truck owners produce a little more food and spend more time with their customers instead of having to spend time with the government,” said Gaines, a Republican from Athens.

The main provision of the bill is that food trucks would only have to get a permit in their home county, not in every county in which they operate. All the other counties — Georgia has 159 — have to accept that permit and not require their own.

Any county would still be allowed to conduct a health inspection, but the amount they could charge for those inspections would be limited. The counties also would be able to verify the permits and other paperwork using a Department of Public Health database.

Gaines said many interest groups, including the Food Truck Association and the Georgia Restaurant Association, contributed to the proposal.

“We have statewide food service standards that should be able to cross jurisdictional lines so that companies can flourish in the state of Georgia,” said Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Republican from Dalton, during the House vote.

Chris Harris, the owner and operator of Atlanta-based Uptown Food Truck, said he’d be happy if the proposal becomes law because he would no longer have to seek permits in different counties on his days off.

“For years we’ve been paying from county to county, fee to fee,” Harris said. “The bill will help us thrive, and it will help Georgia businesses.”

The measure now goes to the Senate for committee assignment. If it passes the Senate and is signed into law, it would go into effect on January 1, 2023.

Caption In this March 15, 2022, state House chamber meeting screenshot, House members prepare to vote on HB 1443. (Georgia House of Representatives) Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Caption In this March 15, 2022, state House chamber meeting screenshot, House members prepare to vote on HB 1443. (Georgia House of Representatives) Credit: Fresh Take Georgia Credit: Fresh Take Georgia

