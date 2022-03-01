Enhanced protections on the table for Georgia recording artists

Linares said these unlicensed businesses are criminal entities that do not have to disclose where they operate under current state law. His association has supported nearly identical legislation in Florida and has actively pursued unlicensed distributors for years.

Song owners who find platforms to be in violation of the proposed law would have the opportunity to bring a private suit under the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act.

Also, under the proposal, tribute bands could still cover other bands’ songs as long as all advertising for their performances makes clear that they are not the original band. This provision would not apply if at least one band member was previously in the earlier band and had a legal right to continue using the original name and music.

