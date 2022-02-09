After breaking with the Republican party in his public condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s accusations of election fraud, Duncan came under fire from some Republicans, including Trump, and decided not to run for reelection.

In 2021, he founded the nonprofit GOP 2.0 to create "better policy, empathy, and tone within the Republican party" and also released his book, "GOP 2.0," in which he discusses "a better direction for our Republican party."

Duncan is Georgia’s 12th lieutenant governor and will not be running for any political office this election cycle after 10 years of total service.

The post Duncan leads last joint floor session as lieutenant governor appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.