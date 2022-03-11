Curiosity and crosswords: Kennesaw State alumnus Raymond Goslow on his “Jeopardy!” journey

Kennesaw State University students and faculty cheer as Goslow answers a question during the show’s finale. (Sarah Swetlik/Fresh Take Georgia)

Goslow said he does not have concrete plans for the money yet, but is glad he doesn’t have to spend it on student loans after living at home for most of college and availing himself of Georgia’s lottery-funded HOPE scholarship.

Fame has been an adjustment for Goslow since the championship aired. He was taken aback by the long lines of fellow KSU students who showed up to take pictures and congratulate him at the campus watch party the night of the final episode.

“I definitely used to be an introvert, but now I’m not so sure,” Goslow said. “I had a lot of fun at the watch party shaking hands with everybody in line and getting to know them just a little bit.”

Since then, he has continued to get recognized in public and his social media following has grown. Although he has responded to many well-wishers online, Goslow said he is trying to find balance with celebrity life.

“I have a job and a life and people in my life that get priority over random people on the internet,” Goslow said. “That’s gonna be kind of a challenge for me to navigate, but I’ll make it work.”

