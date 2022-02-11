“The typical course of that particular illness is you go along really normal for periods, then you have a period of depression, and then you get back to normal, then you get a period of mania, and then you’re back to normal,” Ash said. “So when you’re in the normal period, you know you can look at your history and you can make rational decisions about what you want and what you think you should do when you get manic.”

Rep. Sharon Cooper, a Republican from Marietta and chair of the House Health and Human Services Committee, is sponsoring the bill.

“It is time to give people who suffer from any type of mental illness the opportunity to have input into how they would like to be treated when they have an episode of their mental illness,” she said.

According to the bill, a physician or psychologist that has examined the patient can invoke the directive if they determine the patient is “incapable of making mental health care decisions” because of “impaired thinking” or “other cognitive disability.”

Daniel Munster, an elder law attorney with the State Bar of Georgia, said the law would allow people to outline their mental health diagnosis and common symptoms in preparation for an event.

“You can also identify historical treatments that have been successful, historical treatments that have not worked well,” Munster said.

As written, Georgia law on advance medical directives does not include mental health treatment.

“There’s a gap in our current law,” Munster said. “The goal is to close that gap.”

For more from Fresh Take Georgia and the latest updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The post Advance directives for mental health could give those in crisis more options appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.